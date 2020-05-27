Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Cfra

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Cfra from $222.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.38.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average is $204.16. The stock has a market cap of $514.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.