Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. CLSA restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.38.

NYSE:BABA opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.16. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 803,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

