Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $241.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $250.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.38.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.16. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

