ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 2.55% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

