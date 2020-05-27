Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

ATUS stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Altice USA by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after buying an additional 9,428,458 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,722,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,105,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

