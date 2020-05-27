Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $541,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,421.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,320.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,987.83. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

