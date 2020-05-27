Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,421.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,320.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,987.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

