Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

