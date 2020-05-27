American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kforce by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kforce by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kforce by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $653.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

