American International Group Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 348,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,010 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABTX. TheStreet downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

