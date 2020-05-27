American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CorVel by 225.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $65,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRVL. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

