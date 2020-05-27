American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $42,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $566,002. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.87. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

