American International Group Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,980.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $689,838 in the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.80 million, a P/E ratio of -61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

