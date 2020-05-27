American International Group Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lantheus worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $5,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,568.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $28,226.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,272 shares of company stock valued at $632,812 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

LNTH opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.