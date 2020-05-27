American International Group Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $22,499,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

