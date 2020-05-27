American International Group Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,650 shares of company stock valued at $73,222. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBAI stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $533.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

