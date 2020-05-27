American International Group Inc. Sells 1,767 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in WillScot by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. WillScot Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.