American International Group Inc. Sells 2,337 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Athenex were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,969,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,279,665.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Athenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $907.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

