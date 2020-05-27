American International Group Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Seacor worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Seacor by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacor stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.93. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Seacor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $145,235.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,685.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

