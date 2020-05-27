AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

