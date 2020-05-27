Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Down 0.6%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.69, 6,388 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter.

