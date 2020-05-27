AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Down 19.7%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) traded down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, 2,580 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AMS alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.