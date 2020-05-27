Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.39. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,706 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,670,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 125,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,253,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.