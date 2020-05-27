Analysts Set Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Price Target at $46.00

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 108,168 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.5% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 553,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 173,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.