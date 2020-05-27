Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,806,000 after acquiring an additional 172,190 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

