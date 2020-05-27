Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $84,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

