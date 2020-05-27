Aperio Group LLC Acquires 18,696 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 214.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 565,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 557,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark C. Micklem bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Little bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $245,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

