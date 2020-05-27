Aperio Group LLC Acquires 20,316 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Big Lots worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,681,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $7,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $4,036,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIG opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Big Lots from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

