Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

