Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,614 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.76.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRH. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

