Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Matson worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

