Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 146.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

SAGE opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.75. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

