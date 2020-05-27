Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

ACHC opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

