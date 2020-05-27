Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,987 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 132.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 191.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 84.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE FN opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.