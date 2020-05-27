Aperio Group LLC Buys 22,818 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 175,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.