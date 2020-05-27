Aperio Group LLC Buys 577 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.