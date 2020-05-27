Aperio Group LLC Buys 8,875 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

