Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

