Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 165.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tredegar worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $232.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

