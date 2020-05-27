Aperio Group LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $24,349,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $11,241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,573,824 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.