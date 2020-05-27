Aperio Group LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

KNSL opened at $150.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.