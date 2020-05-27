Aperio Group LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $138,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $147,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $27,116,095 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

AYX stock opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,867.00 and a beta of 1.34. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

