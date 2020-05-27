Aperio Group LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWM shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE:SWM opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $914.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.