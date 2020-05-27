Aperio Group LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFT. BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

