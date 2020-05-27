Aperio Group LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of IRET opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $813.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

