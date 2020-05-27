Aperio Group LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 618,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Antero Resources worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 3,645,125 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

AR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $864.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.80. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

