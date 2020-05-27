Aperio Group LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.