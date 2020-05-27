Aperio Group LLC Has $666,000 Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.16% of Energy Recovery worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $443.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 3.06. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $164,006.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,072,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,131.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,561,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,190. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

