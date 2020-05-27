Aperio Group LLC Has $677,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $467,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $481,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,165 shares of company stock worth $1,075,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

