Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

